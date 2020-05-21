  • PT Youtube
5/21/2020 | 1 MINUTE READ

PLASTICS Names Winners of the 2020 Re|focus Leadership and People’s Choice Awards

PureCycle takes the Leadership in Innovation Award while Accredo Packaging wins the People's Choice Award.

Heather Caliendo

Senior Editor, Plastics Technology

PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies winner of the Leadership in Innovation Award for the 2020 Re|focus Sustainability Innovation Awards. 

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) announced PureCycle Technologies as the winner of the Leadership in Innovation Award and Accredo Packaging as the winner of the People's Choice Award for the 2020 Re|focus Sustainability Innovation Awards.

Leadership in Innovation Award-winner PureCycle Technologies uses post-consumer and post-industrial polypropylene for consumer-facing applications. PureCycle removes contaminants, odors and colors from recycled feedstock to produce near virgin-quality resin. 

Accredo Packaging, the People’s Choice Award-winner, designed an all-polyethylene, fully recyclable stand-up pouch with a variety of uses. The AccredoFlex RP Gen2 pouch consists of up to 25% bio-based resin. Accredo, which also won a Sustainability Innovation Award for Best Design earlier this year, uses wind and solar energy to create the AccredoFlex RP Gen2. 

Previous Re|focus attendees and plastics industry experts voted virtually for the People’s Choice Award at the Re|focus website.

“We are excited to announce PureCycle Technologies as the winner of the Leadership in Innovation Award and Accredo Packaging as the winner of the People’s Choice Award,” said PLASTICS Senior Director of Sustainability and Materials Ashley Hood-Morley. “These awards continue to demonstrate how the plastics industry is moving the needle in sustainability and recycling innovations.”  

“Although we moved the Re|focus Awards to virtual voting, due to the pandemic, we had very high participation from the Re|focus community. I continue to be impressed with the plastic industry’s commitment to sustainability,” she stated. 

To learn more about the awards visit: refocussummit.org/refocus-sustainability-innovation-awards.

The Re|focus Webinar Series Kicks Off with "Putting Marine Plastics to Work in the Supply Chain" on Thursday, May 28th from 11:00am –12:30pm. To learn more about the webinar series visit: refocussummit.org/webinar-series

