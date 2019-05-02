Runipsys North America Opens New Sales and Service Center in Ontario

Hot runner manufacturer Runipsys North America has moved to a new sales and service center in Windsor, Ontario, sharing space with tool and die manufacturer Jahn Engineering, and partnering with that company on machining of manifolds, back plates and peripheral parts, according to a company spokesperson. The spokesperson also noted that Jahn employees will also be trained in supporting Runipsys’ assembly sales and service department. In addition to tools and dies, Jahn also designs and manufactures checking fixtures and assembly lines.

Runipsys, which has corporate manufacturing headquarters in Mery, France with full sales, service and manufacturing plant in China, has been in Windsor for 8 years. The new facility consists of two buildings, covering 60,000 ft2. One building primarily houses machining, with some offices, while the second has service, assembly and spare parts inventory, with some administrative space.

Jahn Engineering gives Runipsys’ sales and service center substantial in-house machining capabilities including, CNC machining, milling machines, lathes, CMM, assembly and repair services. Additionally, the operation will now stock a wide range of spare parts to support local customers. The new office enhances Runipsys’ existing sales and service office in Puebla, Mexico and Atlanta.