3D Printer Provider Ultimaker Launches New Software Solution

New subscription-based platform from Ultimaker.

Ultimaker launched Ultimaker Essentials, a new software solution created to aid companies in overcoming major barriers in the adoption of additive manufacturing. Ultimaker Essentials enables companies to incorporate 3D printing in existing IT infrastructures and allows for seamless distribution and updating of 3D printing software. The paid subscription-based software reportedly addresses several glaring IT pain-points, including the need for improve management across workflows and the knowledge gap that exists in the manufacturing industry.

A major concern within enterprise IT departments is the ability to successfully and centrally manage distribution 3D printing software. Ultimaker Essentials addresses this issue by ensuring updates and plugins are rolled out across users in an organization at the same time. This streamlines the process, providing better control across multiple 3D printers in an organization.

Ultimaker Essentials also includes a brand-new direct support function and a catalogue of verified plugins to help effectively scale 3D Printing outputs.

As part of the Ultimaker Essential package, users have access to three eLearning courses from the Ultimaker 3D Printing Academy, which also launches today. Ultimaker’s 2019 3D Printing Sentiment Index found that 69% of the professionals surveyed cited knowledge as the most frequent barrier, of which, 40% brought up a lack of necessary skillsets to properly leverage 3D printing.

“As one of the core pillars of Industry 4.0, 3D printing is an essential part of progressive business solutions and processes,” said Jos Burger, CEO at Ultimaker. “In the wake of the recent pandemic, companies need to quickly realize, if they haven’t already, that global supply chains and manufacturing workflows can be easily disrupted. The transition to digital distribution and local manufacturing is now imminent and more imperative than ever. The Ultimaker Essentials launch is targeted at addressing these gaps and removing the final barriers in adoption of 3D printing.”