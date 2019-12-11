3devo Brings Desktop Filament Extrusion and Plastics Recycling Business to the U.S.

Dutch technology company 3devo has expanded to the U.S. The Utrecht-based company, which specializes in high-quality desktop filament extrusion and plastic recycling technology, will be catering to its North American clientele from a new address in Claymont, Delaware.

3devo’s decision to open an office in the U.S. stems from the growing popularity of its products around the world. The company first came into the spotlight in 2016 with a desktop filament extruder. It went on to develop reportedly a “highly specialized and precision-oriented range of filament makers, an innovative plastic processor, and most recently, a desktop-based polymer dryer.”

“The decision to expand 3devo into the U.S. and open our first foreign office in Delaware was the next logical step for our business growth strategy,” says Tim Wesselink, CEO of 3devo. According to Wesselink, a U.S. presence will help his company improve the purchasing process for its overseas clients. In addition to shortening lead times and speeding up deliveries within the U.S. and North America, it will also facilitate payments by eliminating currency conversion and other logistical obstacles.

With 3devo looking to make material development technologies accessible to end users across the globe, Wesselink feels that quality customer service and quick response times will be key to his company’s success. Establishing a U.S. presence is an important step in this direction. Wesselink feels it will help the company forge better customer relationships and pave the way for further growth.

“We see immense growth in the near future and are looking into other ways to better service our customers throughout the world,” he says.

3devo’s product line currently includes the Precision and Composer filament makers, the SHR3D IT plastic recycler and the AIRID polymer dryer. All of these machines are designed to deliver professional-quality results in desktop-based settings. 3devo also offers customized training programs for individuals and businesses to enhance their knowledge of filament extrusion, plastic recycling, and the future of material development.

“From the very start it was clear to us that the additive manufacturing marketing is an international market by default. The demand from the North American market has always been strong, and North America has played an important role in establishing and developing AM in general. But despite the international character of the AM market, borders very are noticeable in conducting business, making products available easier and quicker, having less importation hassle and being able to provide quicker service. Because of this it was the logical next step for us to set up our first foreign office in the USA to improve our ability to answer the North American product demand and create a better overall experience for our customers,” says Wesselink.