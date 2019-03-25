98% of European Plastics Production Covered by the Operation Clean Sweep Program

Following the release of its first Operation Clean Sweep (OCS) report in 2017, PlasticsEurope made the OCS program a top priority in 2018, setting new targets for its members as part of our Plastics 2030 Voluntary Commitment. The 2018 new report provides an overview of the latest OCS developments in Europe and identifies further improvements to prevent pellet loss.

The number of OCS signatories doubled in Europe in 2018, reaching up to more than 500 companies handling plastics pellets. More than 98% of the total European plastics production have now signed up to OCS. PlasticsEurope is also strengthening its collaboration with the entire plastics value chain. The group announced that 250 new companies have signed the pledge in 2018, among them PD Port (Teesside UK), first port to follow the example of the Antwerp Port in 2017.

“The plastics industry remains fully committed to implementing solutions to end plastic waste in the environment. Working with the value chain for the implementation of OCS is an essential part of our 2030 Voluntary Commitment. Our aim is to drive best practices in pellet management and strive towards zero pellet loss,” stated Karl-H. Foerster, PlasticsEurope Executive Director.

PlasticsEurope’s objectives for 2019 are to actively contribute to global industry efforts. Together with the plastics value chain, its aim is to develop an OCS certification scheme and continue to support the implementation of the OCS program as a way to deliver its voluntary commitment.

View the 2018 report here.

Operation Clean Sweep (OCS) is a stewardship program of the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) and the American Chemistry Council’s Plastics Division.

A Zero Pellet Loss (ZPL) initiative was initially launched by PlasticsEurope in 2013 to raise awareness among employees at manufacturing plants on how to properly manage pellets at each step of the production and supply chain. To align and concentrate global industry efforts under a common approach, ZPL was integrated on a pan-European base into the global OCS program in 2015