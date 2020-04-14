ACI Plastics and PreZero Invest in Davis-Standard Reclaim Extruders for Recycling Operation

ACI Plastics, a U.S. provider in post-industrial plastics reprocessing, will install two Davis-Standard reclaim extruders at its new South Carolina plant in 2020 with two more slated for a fourth-quarter installation in California. The extruders will be used to pelletize scrap materials from the mixed rigid plastics, including the production of PE and PP plastic pellets for re-sale. The expansion is part of ACI’s partnership with PreZero, a global waste management and recycling firm that invests in new technologies, systems, and processes committed to long-term environmental sustainability. With PreZero’s support, ACI Plastics will expand its footprint for closed-loop sustainable processing of film and rigid plastics to better support customers nationwide. In addition to the South Carolina plant and forthcoming California facility, ACI has operations in Arizona, Nebraska and Michigan.

“Being able to offer great products with significant environmental benefits and cost savings is increasingly important,” said Scott Melton, president of ACI Plastics. “Our process expertise combined with PreZero’s technical innovation and resources is expanding access to our services nationwide. In addition, we have been very diligent in our equipment selection. We chose Davis-Standard as our extruder provider because of a successful history that spans almost 20 years. A Davis-Standard extruder we purchased in 2000 has operated non-stop without issue.” He added, “We also appreciate the service provided by Gerry Sposato, our Davis-Standard representative, who has been very responsive in addressing both equipment engineering needs and price requirements.”

ACI offers services in size reduction, plastic separation, paint removal, compounding, blending and logistics for a range of automotive scrap materials, including technology for recycling multi-layer automotive instrument panels (IPs) and door panels. In addition to reclaimed pellets, ACI can supply pellets derived from virgin materials with a compounding capacity of over 40,000,000 pounds per year. Davis-Standard extruders are a good fit for ACI’s commitment to sustainable practices due to minimal maintenance and operating costs, and in Davis-Standard’s ability to stock and readily ship spare parts. ACI also appreciates that the extruders are manufactured domestically.

Melton said, “We anticipate adding two more Davis-Standard extruders in the fourth quarter of 2020 when the California plant is completed. The goal of PreZero to ‘reduce the waste of resources across the entire value chain to zero’ is an aspiration we are proud to be engaged in as we expand our capabilities. We are also grateful for equipment suppliers like Davis-Standard in helping us make that happen.”