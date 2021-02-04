Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Chemical Foaming Agents for molding and extrusion
Additives

Acrylic Impact Modifiers Key to Enhanced Callaway Gold Balls

Dow’s Paraloid impact modifier and a proprietary blend of Surlyn ionomers make up the hybrid cover of Callaway’s new ERC Soft and Supersoft golf balls.  
Lilli Manolis Sherman

Senior Editor

What is said to represent a next-generation, enhanced performance  golf balls from Callaway Golf Company feature a hybrid cover that includes an acrylic impact modifier from Dow, Midland, Mich. The newly released ERC Soft and Supersoft golf balls from this industry leader in golf equipment and innovation feature a hybrid cover of a proprietary blend of Dow’s Surlyn ionomers infused with one of its Paraloid acrylic modifier.

A company source told PT that, historially, Supersoft golf balls primarily used partially neutralized ionomer materials in the cover and that 2021, is the first time the Supersoft balls will benefit from the advanced technology multi-material cover. The cores of both ERC Soft and Supersoft are cross-linked polybutadiene rubber compounds. According to this source, Callaway uses proprietary, medical-device-grade injection molding technology to produce the balls. This dynamic, multi-material composition of the golf ball shell and core reportedly promotes key player benefits, including long distance, exceptional spin, softer feel and short game control.

Dow's Paraloid impact modifier and Surlyn ionomer blend make up cover of Callary's next-generation golf balls

Dow’s Paraloid additives portfolio reportedly enables the formulation of specialty high-performance compounds and composites and offers excellent compatibility with other resins when mixed by various melt processing techniques. In addition to durable goods such as sporting equipment, these additives have been shown to strengthen and toughen a broad range of thermoset and thermoplastic polymer systems for building products, automotive, and electronics applications with properties that are critical to withstand the most challenging conditions.

Said Ian Drake, Dow Plastics Additives’ global technical director “The Dow and Callaway teams bring together unmatched R&D expertise and a profound understanding of the game and those who play it to create the latest innovation in golf ball technology. New and bold collaborations such as this are key to advancing science, as well as the adoption of innovative technologies that can better the world of sports and beyond.”

Noted Callaway global golf ball director Jason Finley,“This new Hybrid Cover with a Paraloid impact modifier from Dow creates a high-performance, multi-material golf ball construction,” said “In our ERC Soft and Supersoft Golf Balls, this innovative cover promotes high launch and low spin characteristics for long distance, great feel, durability and outstanding control to help benefit a wide range of players. And thanks to PARALOID, we are able to deliver all of this with exceptional ball speed and spin performance.”

