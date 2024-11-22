ACS Group Adds Regional Sales Manager

The ACS Group has named Richard Gutierrez southwest regional sales manager. In his new role, he will represent the ACS brands AEC, Cumberland, and Sterling in California, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico.

Gutierrez has more than 18 years of experience in industrial pumps and compressors, and most recently several years’ experience in industrial shredders with Vecoplan LLC. He will work primarily from his home in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Richard Gutierrez Source: ACS

The native of Queens, New York, holds a bachelor’s degree in computer networking from New England Tech.

The ACS Group designs, manufactures, markets, and supports a comprehensive lines of auxiliary products that includes size reduction equipment (granulators and shredders), material conveying equipment, metering and blending devices, heat exchangers (mold temperature controls units and chillers), steam control equipment, drying systems, manufacturing insight services, and presses. These products are marketed under such recognizable brand names as AEC, Sterling, Sterlco, Cumberland, MiVue, Wabash, and Carver.