ACS Group Names Deitrick Sales V.P.

ACS Group has appointed Bob Deitrick vice president of sales. He joined the company on July 20.

Deitrick has more than 25 years of experience in the plastics industry. He was most recently the v.p. of global sales and service for Graham Engineering Corp., where he was responsible for the American Kuhne and Welex extrusion lines, and Graham Engineering’s blow molding brand. In his five years at Graham Engineering he and his sales teams doubled the companies’ revenue.

Prior to joining Graham, Deitrick worked at Nordson Polymer Processing Systems, where he was a leader of the executive team responsible for structuring and leading sales and operations for Asia and the Americas through several mergers and acquisitions. He also was a Director and part owner at Eurotherm Gauging Systems (now part of Thermo Fisher Scientific).

“Bob is a sales and marketing executive who is well-known in our industry,” said Bob Andress, president of ACS Group. “We are excited to have him join our executive staff and we are confident he will help increase our brand presence and overall value to our customers.”

A veteran of the US Military, Deitrick served for six years and is a graduate of the Advanced Electronics Program of the U.S. Navy, where he attained the rank of First-Class Petty Officer with ESWS.

He recently earned an MBA from the Hult International School of Business in Cambridge, Mass.