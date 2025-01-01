ACS Names New Regional Sales Manager

ACS Group has promoted Matt Trump to the position of regional sales manager for the Ohio Valley. In this role, he will oversee all sales within Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky for the AEC, Cumberland and Sterling brands.

“Matt has been instrumental in growing our business within this territory since starting with ACS as an area sales manager in December 2023,” says Mike Tuchalski Jr., ACS’ sales director. “In just a year, Matt has significantly increased our bookings and has built an extensive pipeline of new opportunities.”



Prior to joining ACS Group, Trump worked for 14 years in manufacturing, most recently with sales representative agency Paramco Inc., where he was involved in selling injection molding, extrusion, and auxiliary equipment throughout Central Indiana and Northern Ohio. He was already familiar with ACS Group products as Paramco is a sales agent for Sterling.

Matt Trump

Source: ACS

Before that, Trump worked for more than seven years at Lincoln Electric, where he was consumable research and development technician.

ACS’ product line includes size reduction equipment (granulators and shredders), material conveying equipment, metering and blending devices, heat exchangers (mold temperature controls units and chillers), steam control equipment, drying systems, manufacturing insight services, and presses. These products are marketed under such recognizable brand names as AEC, Sterling, Sterlco, Cumberland, MiVue, Wabash, and Carver.