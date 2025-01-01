ADG Solutions Expands to New Location in Georgia

Equipment supplier ADG Solutions announced the company recently completed a move to a more modern and larger facility in Stone Mountain, Georgia. The move increased manufacturing space available for production, assembly and stocked items, and now includes three dock doors and one drive-in bay. The new space also doubles the size of the office area to accommodate the growing engineering, support and leadership team.

The company is developing dedicated showroom areas for each of its equipment lines, including a laser filter, vent stuffer and a live elutriation T-cleaner system. The company is also working on a complete lab extrusion line that is expected to be installed and ready for customer trials and testing by Q2 2025.

ADG Solutions facility in Georgia. Source: ADG Solutions.

“We are very excited to offer customers live trials on our in-house equipment. This expansion provides us the necessary space to continue to provide the highest level of machinery and service to the industry. I welcome all to visit and see all our live demonstrations, and learn how our expertise can supply the ideal integrated solution for recycling and reclaim equipment,” says Sandy Guthrie, president of ADG Solutions.

ADG solutions offers equipment that includes size reduction, material handling, extrusion, filtration, pelletizing, densifying, and silos. Current equipment partners include Weima, Hosokawa, Davis Standard, Maris, Promeco, Lorandi, Baracco and Break Machinery.