4/24/2020 | 1 MINUTE READ

Adsale Says No Chinaplas in 2020

After postponing the event from April to August, Chinaplas organizer Adsale has said there will be no show in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tony Deligio

Senior Editor, Plastics Technology

What would have been the 34th edition of the annual show, Chinaplas 2020, has been officially cancelled by its organizer, Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd., which cited a State Council of China pronouncement on controlling the virus, which included the cessation of exhibitions for the time being.

On Feb. 5, Adsale announced that the event, originally scheduled for April 21-24 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, would be postponed. At that time, there were some 17,000 cases globally; on April 24, the U.S. added more than 25,000 cases by itself with 2.8 million cases around the world.

Later that month on Feb. 25, Adsale announced that the show had been rescheduled for the same venue but to take place August 3-6. Adsale reported that on April 6, the State Council of China issued a circular regarding “The Further Control and Preventive Measures of the Novel Coronavirus at Key Venues, Units and Groups”. In that document, Adsale said that the “Preventive Suggestions” section “clearly mentioned that all kinds of exhibitions have to be stopped for the time being.”

The 34th edition of the show will now take place April 13-16, 2021, and the show venue will be changed from National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai to Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center in Shenzhen. Launched in 1983 with an 18-month cycle initially, Chinaplas marked its 30th anniversary in 2016 and had the 2020 event occurred, Chinaplas 2021 would have been the 35th edition.

 

Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center in Shenzhen

The next Chinaplas to take place will be held at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center in Shenzhen next April.

 

