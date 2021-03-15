Agilyx Collaborates with Maire Tecnimont for Global Chemical Recyling Projects

Agilyx Corporation (U.S. office in Tigard, OR, a wholly owned subsidiary of Norway’s Agilyx AS, a pioneer in the advanced recycling of post-use plastics and Italy’s NextChem, subsidiary of Maire Tecnimont Group, have entered into an agreement to support the development of advanced chemical recycling facilities globally. This agreement combines Agilyx’ s leading pyrolysis technology with NextChem’s expertise, as a leader in licensing, implementation, and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for plastics recycling solutions.

Under the agreement, NextChem will act as a technology and EPC partner for Agilyx. The aim of this partnership is to accelerate the implementation of chemical recycling facilities globally, utilizing Agilyx advanced pyrolysis technology in the conversion of mixed waste plastic into circular olefins and circular fuels. With a longstanding expertise in the advanced recycling of plastics, Agilyx’s proprietary chemical recycling process can turn post-use plastics back into their original chemical components for continued use, increasing the recovery of plastics that cannot be recycled with traditional recycling processes.

The scope of the partnership, in its first phase, is to develop a series of chemical recycling projects for third parties. The initial focus will be on two already identified projects, one in Europe and one in South America. Furthermore, the agreement would represent an opportunity for co-investments in specific projects in order to accelerate the overall commercial pipeline.

Said Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Maire Tecnimont Group and NextChem. “We are proud to include this new partnership with Agilyx into our portfolio and further develop our basket of technological solutions for the circular economy, that already include upcycling, waste-to-chemicals, waste-to-fuels, polymerization and now also thermochemical conversion (pyrolysis). We are strongly committed to finding solutions for plastics sustainability along its life-cycle and to enabling a new circular, low carbon economy.”