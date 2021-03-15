Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Chemical Foaming Agents for molding and extrusion
Recycled Materials | 1 MINUTE READ

Agilyx Collaborates with Maire Tecnimont for Global Chemical Recyling Projects

The partners will utilize Agilyx’ advanced pyrolysis technology to convert mixed waste plastics into high-value products and fuels.
#Elastomers

Lilli Manolis Sherman

Senior Editor

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Agilyx Corporation (U.S. office in Tigard, OR, a wholly owned subsidiary of Norway’s Agilyx AS, a pioneer in the advanced recycling of post-use plastics and Italy’s NextChem, subsidiary of Maire Tecnimont Group, have entered into an agreement to support the development of advanced chemical recycling facilities globally. This agreement combines Agilyx’ s leading pyrolysis technology with NextChem’s expertise, as a leader in licensing, implementation, and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for plastics recycling solutions.

 

Agilyx in partnership with Italy's Maire Tecnimont for chemical recycling projects

 

Under the agreement, NextChem will act as a technology and EPC partner for Agilyx. The aim of this partnership is to accelerate the implementation of chemical recycling facilities globally, utilizing Agilyx advanced pyrolysis technology in the conversion of mixed waste plastic into circular olefins and circular fuels. With a longstanding expertise in the advanced recycling of plastics, Agilyx’s proprietary chemical recycling process can turn post-use plastics back into their original chemical components for continued use, increasing the recovery of plastics that cannot be recycled with traditional recycling processes.

The scope of the partnership, in its first phase, is to develop a series of chemical recycling projects for third parties. The initial focus will be on two already identified projects, one in Europe and one in South America. Furthermore, the agreement would represent an opportunity for co-investments in specific projects in order to accelerate the overall commercial pipeline.

Said Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Maire Tecnimont Group and NextChem. “We are proud to include this new partnership with Agilyx into our portfolio and further develop our basket of technological solutions for the circular economy, that already include upcycling, waste-to-chemicals, waste-to-fuels, polymerization and now also thermochemical conversion (pyrolysis). We are strongly committed to finding solutions for plastics sustainability along its life-cycle and to enabling a new circular, low carbon economy.”

 

RELATED CONTENT

Chemical Foaming Agents CFAs molding & extrusion

Resources

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending