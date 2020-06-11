Agilyx, Dolco Packaging Collaborate on Polystyrene Recycling

Agilyx and Dolco Packaging, a Tekni-Plex business, will work together to expand recycling of polystyrene (PS) packaging and other PS consumer goods.

Jay Arnold, senior vice president and general manager, Dolco, said that as a manufacturing of PS egg cartons and food trays, its Wenatchee, Washington facility already recycles approximately 4 million pounds annually of its own post-industrial scrap and puts it back into its manufacturing process.

“Now, we are increasing our efforts by taking what we have collected from the community, as well as some of our industrial scrap, and giving it to Agilyx who will use its proprietary technology to recycle it into next generation PS,” he said.

The Wenatchee facility plans on supporting the initiative by increasing its community outreach efforts so that even more area consumers are aware of the collection point.

“We are very excited to be working with Dolco to create new circular pathways for post-use PS,” stated Joe Vaillancourt, CEO of Agilyx. “We value their commitment to increase plastic recovery and recycling. It is our mission to increase plastic recovery globally from 10% to 90% through new plastic collection programs with companies that see the value. Dolco has proven to be a true leader in post use plastic stewardship.”