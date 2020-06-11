  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
6/11/2020 | 1 MINUTE READ

Agilyx, Dolco Packaging Collaborate on Polystyrene Recycling

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Agilyx who will use its proprietary technology to recycle the packaging into next generation polystyrene.

Heather Caliendo

Senior Editor, Plastics Technology

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Agilyx and Dolco Packaging, a Tekni-Plex business, will work together to expand recycling of polystyrene (PS) packaging and other PS consumer goods.

Jay Arnold, senior vice president and general manager, Dolco, said that as a manufacturing of PS egg cartons and food trays, its Wenatchee, Washington facility already recycles approximately 4 million pounds annually of its own post-industrial scrap and puts it back into its manufacturing process. 

“Now, we are increasing our efforts by taking what we have collected from the community, as well as some of our industrial scrap, and giving it to Agilyx who will use its proprietary technology to recycle it into next generation PS,” he said. 

The Wenatchee facility plans on supporting the initiative by increasing its community outreach efforts so that even more area consumers are aware of the collection point.

“We are very excited to be working with Dolco to create new circular pathways for post-use PS,” stated Joe Vaillancourt, CEO of Agilyx. “We value their commitment to increase plastic recovery and recycling. It is our mission to increase plastic recovery globally from 10% to 90% through new plastic collection programs with companies that see the value. Dolco has proven to be a true leader in post use plastic stewardship.”

RELATED CONTENT

Related Topics

Resources

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying