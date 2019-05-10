Agr International Adds PET Bottle Line Optimization Services

Agr International, supplier of process-control and online QC systems for PET blow molding, is offering a new service to help bottle makers optimize their production systems. Agr’s new Process Performance and Optimization Group can provide production-line auditing and optimization planning, as well as job-specific services such as recipe design and startup assistance. Its services are not tied to any particular brand of blow molding machine, and Agr’s Process Group takes a “holistic” approach towards optimization that focuses not only on the blow molder, but includes container flow downstream, leading to improved pack rate. Its services can include use of the company’s Pilot Profiler and Process Pilot automated QC and process-management tools, but are not limited to plants using its equipment.