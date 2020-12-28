Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  AutoBeat Daily |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Injection Molding

ALBA Relocates to Colorado

The injection molding technology supplier has completed a move from Torrance, Calif. to Loveland, Colo.

ALBA Enterprises LLC—a supplier of Vega hydraulic cylinders, Babyplast micro-injection molding machines, quick release knockout couplers, and more—has relocated its headquarters from southern California (Torrance) to northern Colorado (Loveland). Rich Oles, president and CEO, told Plastics Technology, that the move was planned prior to the pandemic, and it has included the addition of two staff. Norm Galbraith, the company’s long-time parts and service manager will remain in California, with the tech service team to still be located from Toronto.

The Colorado location features a new 10-ton horizontal BabyPlast molding cell, capable of a 36g shot, as well as a full suite of auxiliaries from Moretto USA. Also onsite are material pick up, drying, conveying, water chilling, and standard and high-temperature TCUs.

The company is also building turn key molding cells at the new site, taking projects from part design and filling simulations through mold builds and samples. Loveland is approximately 50 miles north of Denver and a one hour drive from Denver International Airport.

