Alliance to End Plastic Waste Names Jacob Duer as President and CEO

The Alliance to End Plastic Waste announced that Jacob Duer will serve as the inaugural president and CEO of the newly formed not-for-profit, effective October 1. Duer joins the AEPW from the United Nations, where he most recently served as a Program Director for the UN Environment Programme.

In this newly created role, Duer will advance the alliance mission to develop, deploy and bring to scale solutions that will minimize and manage plastic waste and promote solutions for used plastics. This includes plastic reuse, recovery and recycling to keep it out of the environment. Since launching in January, the alliance has initiated projects focused on: river renewal; municipal and city partnerships; idea incubation; and IT infrastructure.

“Being strongly committed to environmental sustainability, I am honored to lead the alliance as a unique solution model to address plastic waste as one of the most pressing environmental issues of today,” Duer said. “Working with all stakeholders, the alliance will play a lead role in driving sustainable solutions for the future.”

The alliance brings together the entire plastics value chain (manufacturing, packaging, collecting and converting) and the associated technical, materials, logistics and engineering expertise. In total, the alliance has committed to a goal of $1.5 billion to deliver sustainable solutions over five years.

