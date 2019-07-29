Alpek Polyester Joins The Recycling Partnership

Alpek Polyester, one of the largest recyclers of PET bottles in the U.S. and is the largest producer of PET in the Americas, announces that it has joined The Recycling Partnership as an active member in support of the organization’s goals of increasing residential recycling rates and the need for increased availability of recycled materials to enable the creation of circular business models. Specifically, it is the goal of Alpek Polyester to support efforts to improve the availability of recycled PET (rPET) to meet growing customer needs for higher rPET content in end-use products.

“We are delighted to not only have Alpek Polyester join The Recycling Partnership, but also support our Circular Economy Accelerator initiatives,” said Keefe Harrison, CEO of The Recycling Partnership. “The addition of a PET producer and recycler like Alpek Polyester will not only help our efforts to strengthen and expand our mission, but also support our organization’s goal of creating a healthier U.S. recycling system.”

The Recycling Partnership helps communities strengthen their recycling programs by providing funding for curbside carts, the missing infrastructure needed to recover recyclables from multi- family homes, as well as critical recycling education and operational programs. Helping residents increase quantity and quality of what they recycle – and ensuring they are recycling correctly – is critical to supporting a circular economy and building a sustainable recycling system in the U.S.

“We are happy to join The Recycling Partnership to promote and increase PET recycling rates,” said Jon McNaull, vice president of PET at Alpek Polyester. “PET is a versatile and outstanding packaging material that is fully recyclable and brings great value to its many end-uses.”