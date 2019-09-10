  • PT Youtube
Extrusion Conference
9/10/2019

Amcor Opens Packaging Design and Development Center in Ohio

Amcor’s new Ohio Innovation Center will help home-  and personal-care brands design and develop new packaging.

Global packaging giant Amcor plans greater engagement with home-care and personal-care brands at a new Innovation Center just opened in New Albany, Ohio. The center will assist in design, rapid prototyping, product sampling and testing to help consumer-goods companies stay ahead of their competition. In the personal-care market, for example, speed in prototyping and testing are critical, according to Amcor. The center is staffed by a cross-functional team that can access Amcor’s innovations in barrier technology, e-commerce, use of PCR, and other sustainable solutions. Although specializing in home and personal care, the new center is open to packaging customers in all of the segments served by Amcor Rigid Plastics.

