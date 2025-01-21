American Injection Molding Institute Partners with PennWest University

The American Injection Molding Institute (AIM) and Pennsylvania Western University (PennWest) partnered to develop a concentration in Plastics Injection Molding under the PennWest Associate of Applied Science in Applied Technology (AAS-AT) degree.

Through this collaboration, AIM and PennWest say students can fast-track their education and careers in the injection molding industry, helping address the growing demand for workplace-ready employees. Graduates of AIM’s ANSI/ASTM accredited programs can also receive up to 25 Prior Learning Assessment (PLA) credits toward the degree.

The AIM Institute and PennWest announced a new collaboration and degree track, which seeks to increase the number workforce-ready injection molding professionals. Source: AIM Institute

Through AIM coursework, students will learn about plastics materials, mold design, injection molding processing, part design and Autodesk Moldflow simulation with a focus on real-world applications and industry-based outcomes. The PennWest coursework is specifically selected to prepare students for a variety of industry jobs, including process engineer, Autodesk Moldflow analyst, product designer, project engineer and tooling engineer, among others.

The program provides students with hands-on training at AIM’s state-of-the-art injection molding lab while attending one of multiple PennWest University campuses, including Somerset and Pittsburgh, to complete those courses in person or online.

The AIM Institute program is accredited to the ANSI/ASTM E2659 education standard, one of the first programs in the plastic injection molding industry to achieve that designation. Courses are taught by recognized plastics engineers who have worked in a variety of design and manufacturing positions in the industry.

In addition to high-level instruction and real-time networking, AIM and PennWest note that degree program graduates receive numerous certificates and accreditations, including an AAS-AT degree with a concentration in Plastics Injection Molding, ANSI Accredited Plastics Technology & Engineering (PTE) Certificate, ANSI Accredited Molding 1 Certificate, ANSI Accredited Molding 2 Certificate, Autodesk Moldflow Associate Certification and OSHA-30 Certification.

In a release, David Hoffman, AIM Institute director, says the curriculum’s rigorous academic instruction and practical hands-on experience improve workforce readiness for its graduates. James D. Fisher, provost and VP for Academic Affairs at PennWest, says this collaboration underscores its dedication to “recognizing real-world skills and enhancing career opportunities for learners.” The program is scheduled to launch in the fall of 2025, but students can begin completing AIM coursework immediately. At NPE2015, John Beaumont of Beaumont Technologies announced the creation of the American Injection Molding Institute (AIM).