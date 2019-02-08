Americhem to Expand Medical Compounds Manufacturing Facility

With construction to commence this summer, Americhem, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, will expand production capacity at its medical compounds manufacturing facility in Morrisville, Penn. Plans include a dedicated white room compounding space as well as a design center to provide customers with an opportunity to work directly with technical experts to speed up their development process.

Said Jim Figaniak, v.p. and general manager, Americhem Engineered Compounds, “We have a long history of providing medical manufacturers customized material expertise that adheres to FDA and USP standards. These certifications help brand owners mitigate development risk during their regulatory approval process. This division also offers a line of proprietary medical compounds manufactured in ISO 13485 certified facilities.