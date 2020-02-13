Ampacet Acquires Liad Weighing and Control Systems

Major global color and additives masterbatch supplier Ampacet Corp., Tarrytown, N.Y., has completed the acquisition of Israel’s Liad Weighing and Control Systems, reportedly the pioneer of the single-component gravimetric feeder for injection molding machines, and is today considered to be a leading developer of innovative feeders, blenders and real-time quality-control solutions for the plastics industry. Liad also introduced the world’s first in-line, multi-probe spectrometer for continuous and real-time color quality measuring. The acquisition marks Ampacet’s entry into the primary auxiliary equipment arena.

In North America, Liad products will be distributed by Ampacet’s new business unit CISystems Color Integration created to improve the way manufacturers use color in their processes and products. CISystems reportedly will offer groundbreaking color management technologies to help customers increase production efficiencies, reduce waste and achieve sustainability goals while in compliance with Industry 4.0 practices.

Said Ampacet president and CEO Alvaro Mendoza, “We are excited to say that Ampacet is entering into a new era of delivering holistic solutions to our customers and preparing the stage to enter into new markets with a different value proposition,”