  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
7/6/2019

Another Danish Cobot Debuts in U.S.

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Kassow Robots is now represented here by Gibson Engineering.

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Denmark is evidently a hotbed of innovation in robotics, and especially the burgeoning new field of collaborative robots, or cobots. U.S. injection and blow molders are already becoming familiar with lightweight, articulated-arm cobots from Universal Robots of Denmark. (See, for example, here and here.) Now they can take a look at seven-axis articulated cobots from Kassow Robots of Denmark. They’re being introduced to North America by Gibson Engineering, Norwood, Mass. They come in a range of sizes with a reach of 810 to 1800 mm and payload capacity of 5 to 10 kg.

RELATED CONTENT

Related Topics

Resources

Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature