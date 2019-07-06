Another Danish Cobot Debuts in U.S.

Denmark is evidently a hotbed of innovation in robotics, and especially the burgeoning new field of collaborative robots, or cobots. U.S. injection and blow molders are already becoming familiar with lightweight, articulated-arm cobots from Universal Robots of Denmark. (See, for example, here and here.) Now they can take a look at seven-axis articulated cobots from Kassow Robots of Denmark. They’re being introduced to North America by Gibson Engineering, Norwood, Mass. They come in a range of sizes with a reach of 810 to 1800 mm and payload capacity of 5 to 10 kg.

