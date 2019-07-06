Another Milestone in Lightweighting PET Bottles

Sidel has introduced X-Lite Still, which it calls “the lightest 500-ml PET bottle in the world for non-pressurized still water.” With a height of 195 mm, it weighs only 6.5 g. Sidel X-Lite Still incorporates Sidel’s proven StarLite Still lightweight base design, which can be adapted to all Sidel blowing platforms. Besides minimizing material consumption, the new bottle reportedly saves energy in production through a reduction in blowing pressure and heating power, with no compromise of package performance. Based on a dedicated preform design, the new package is said to withstand label application on the empty bottle and topload up to 34 kg.

