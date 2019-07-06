  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
7/6/2019

Another Milestone in Lightweighting PET Bottles

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Sidel has introduced X-Lite Still, which it calls “the lightest 500-ml PET bottle in the world for non-pressurized still water.” With a height of 195 mm, it weighs only 6.5 g.

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Sidel has introduced X-Lite Still, which it calls “the lightest 500-ml PET bottle in the world for non-pressurized still water.” With a height of 195 mm, it weighs only 6.5 g. Sidel X-Lite Still incorporates Sidel’s proven StarLite Still lightweight base design, which can be adapted to all Sidel blowing platforms. Besides minimizing material consumption, the new bottle reportedly saves energy in production through a reduction in blowing pressure and heating power, with no compromise of package performance. Based on a dedicated preform design, the new package is said to withstand label application on the empty bottle and topload up to 34 kg.

RELATED CONTENT

Related Topics

Resources

First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine