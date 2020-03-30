APR and NERC Announce New Government Recycling Demand Champion Program

The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) announced a new partnership with The Northeast Recycling Council (NERC) to grow a campaign that expands market demand for recycled resins and improves plastic recycling in North America. The Government Recycling Demand Champions, a companion to APR’s well-established Recycling Demand Champions Campaign, will be tailored to state, regional and local governments around the U.S. It will be hosted by NERC, working in close collaboration with APR.

“The recycling community has long been interested in supporting increased purchasing of products made with post-consumer products by government entities. NERC adopted a policy to encourage such actions early this year. The Government Demand Champions is an exciting opportunity to engage directly with government at all levels to support their interest and grow this important activity,” said Lynn Rubinstein, NERC executive director, and Government Recycling Demand Champion program manager.

Among the products with postconsumer recycled content (PCR) that government entities will be encouraged to purchase will be plastic:

Infrastructure drainage pipes

Trash bags

Roll-out carts

Recycling and garbage containers

Benches

Outdoor furniture

Plastic lumber, piers, decking

Other PCR containing plastic products

“This program has the potential to dramatically increase demand for recycled resin in a wide variety of products, including new applications such as recycled content in recycling carts, government procurement and infrastructure projects,” aid Stephanie Baker, Director of Procurement at KW Plastics.

“By combining efforts with the states through a partnership with NERC, we hope to drive even greater demand in the government marketplace, and include the concept of utilizing recycled content as a key component of state procurement programs.”