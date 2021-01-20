Arburg Acquires Drive and Automation Company

Arburg has acquired AMK Arnold Müller GmbH & Co. KG, including its Drives & Automation division, as of Jan. 1, 2021. The family-owned company from southern Germany supplies electric drive, control, and industrial automation technology. It will operate under the new name of AMKmotion GmbH + Co KG.

Arburg’s relationship with AMK goes back to 1994. Arburg notes that since 2001, when it launched its first electric series machines, the Alldrive, the company’s Allrounder A machines have largely been equipped with AMK drive components.

In 2016, AMK’s two divisions were sold to Zhongding Holding Europe GmbH, which subsequently sold it to the Hehl and Keinath families, which own Arburg. Michael Hehl, managing partner and spokesman of the Arburg management board, noted that the acquisition reflects the growing role all-electric machines will play.

“This underlines the importance of electric injection molding machines, whose share in our portfolio has been growing steadily for years and still has plenty of potential for the future,” Hehl said.

Arburg has vertically integrated its major supplier of motors, drives and controls for its electric and hybrid injection molding machines.