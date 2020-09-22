Arburg Announces Summer Dates for Technology Days 2021

Established in 1999, injection molding machine manufacturer Arburg’s (Lossburg, Germany) Technology days event has drawn more than 93,000 invited guests from 50 countries to the Black Forest over the years. In 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Arburg announced the cancellation of the event on Feb. 26, two weeks before it was set to start on March 11.

In 2021, Arburg will hold the event from June 9-12, eschewing the normal spring dates. Arburg acknowledged that determining future conditions regarding the pandemic is difficult, but it is anticipating that the course of the pandemic will be moving in a more positive direction by then. “In these uncertain times, we are determined not to put safety and security at risk,” Juliane Hehl, Arburg managing partner said in a release. “By making the decision to move the event to June at this early stage, we are proactively demonstrating our commitment to the responsibility we owe to our customers, partners, and employees.”

The company notes that typically around 50% of attendees are first-time visitors. The four-day event has more than 50 exhibits, including applications from a variety of end markets that demonstrate the range of Arburg’s products and services. In addition to new innovations, Arburg says these exhibits include its machine and robot system portfolio, as well as its turnkey systems. The event also features presentations, tours of the site and the chance for visitors speak one-on-one with Arburg representatives.

