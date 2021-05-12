Arburg Cancels 2021 Technology Days Event

Injection molding machine supplier Arburg (Lossburg, Germany) has announced the cancellation of its Technology Days event planned from June 7-12 at its headquarters in the Black Forest. Started in 1999 and typically held in March, Arburg’s Technology Days event was also cancelled in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic initially took hold. Arburg announced that cancellation on Feb. 26, 2020, two weeks prior to its planned opening on March 11.

In September 2020, the Arburg initially announced its plans to move ahead with Technology days in 2021, just with later timing, scheduling the open house at its headquarters in Lossburg for June. In a release, Arburg said the cancellation in 2021 came after consultations with official bodies, noting that the “Federal Emergency Brake” announced by the German government had “a decisive influence on this situation.” That law would enforce various restrictions, including curfews and limited in-person contacts outside of households, if cities or districts exceeded a seven-day incidence rate of 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants over three consecutive days.

In addition to postponing the traditional timing of this event from March to June, Arburg extended the event from four to six days; created a Covid-compliant invitation and visitor management system; and instituted what it called “a meticulously planned hygiene and testing concept,” in a bid to still host visitors.

Arburg did announce that it is planning to once again host Technology Days in 2022 after a 2-year hiatus. “As unfortunate as things are at present, we stand by our view that the whole world is looking forward to getting back to normal events and trade fairs”, Juliane Hehl, Arburg managing partner said in the release. “We therefore extend an even warmer invitation to the world of plastics to visit our Technology Days here in Lossburg in March 2022.”

