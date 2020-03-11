Arburg Opens New Training Center

Injection molding machine manufacturer Arburg held a ceremony on March 6 with approximately 170 guests celebrating the opening of its new training center. Housed in a new 13,700-m2 structure, the training space covers 2200 m2 across two floors of the building. The remaining three floors are filled by administrative offices and the new Arburg Health Center.

The construction, which began in March 2017 with a formal groundbreaking ceremony in July 2017, represents a “double-digit million euro” investment, according to the company. The first training courses are set to begin in May 2020. Arburg calls the ground-floor machine hall the “heart” of the training area. It covers 1160 m2 and houses 15 electric, hybrid, hydraulic and vertical Allrounder injection molding machines. These presses range in size and drive versions and include multicomponent capabilities. Each machine is equipped with robotics and IIoT functionality, linking to the Arburg ALS host computer system. There is also a Freeformer available for training in additive manufacturing.

Arburg says each of the 11 training rooms is equipped with a smart board and every course participant will work on their own touch screen PC with a simulated control system. The PCs will also be networked with one another, enabling interaction, screen sharing and application sharing. Arburg’s training team has 30 staff that organize 650 to 700 courses for more than 3500 customers every year, according to the company. Including the new building, Arburg’s headquarters now covers 180,000 m2.

