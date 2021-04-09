Argentinian Food Producer Switches Olive Oil Bottle from Glass to PET

A lightweight PET bottle custom-designed by Amcor, Ann Arbor, Mich., has replaced the traditional extra virgin olive oil glass bottle of Argentina’s Morixe Hnos which allows the company to export its oil across Brazil to meet growing demand. Moreover, Amcor’s bottle is said to replicate the touch and feel of the incumbent glass container while reducing the overall costs associated with exports.

In addition to being lightweight, the 500ml PET bottle delivers major manufacturing efficiencies, will not shatter, and offers greater sustainability advantages than its glass predecessor, including:

▪ a 78% reduction in CO2 emissions which equates to 217 cars operating for a year (per million bottles).

▪ a 61% energy reduction during production which equates to 5190 household lights turned on annually (per million bottles).

▪ 15% higher line speeds, less breakage, and savings in secondary packaging.

▪ 60% more finished product per truck, thus substantially reducing transportation and logistics costs.

▪ 90% lighter in weight

Consumers are expected to find the bottle has the same shelf appeal as Amcor worked closely with Morixe to maintain its brand identity by incorporating several design features including the same straight shoulder angle (near 90-deg) .

Said Martin Darmandrail, Amcor’s special containers director, Argentina, “We’re thrilled to supply a lightweight bottle that maintains consumer appeal and delivers major production and sustainability advantages, while opening the door to new opportunities in edible oil.”

Morixe is also expected to use lightweight PET bottles for additional product lines in the near future. Said Martin Noel, project & business development manager for Morixe, “This project gives us great satisfaction as a team because it confirms that, with the right partners, we can innovate and improve as a company. Amcor provided us with industry-leading expertise and the technical tools that gave us an invaluable opportunity for growth and a competitive advantage in the edible oil market.”