Arkema and 3DXTech Bring FluorX Material To Ultimaker’s Cura Marketplace

Arkema and 3DXTech bring FluorX filament, based on Arkema’s Kynar PVDF, to Ultimaker’s Cura Marketplace. The new PVDF-based filament is specifically designed for printing highly technical 3D parts that require extreme performance.

Ultimaker’s Marketplace allows users to easily install print profiles that reportedly ensure high-quality 3D print results. With this announcement, the FluorX filament print profile is available to users of Ultimaker’s Cura, a free, print preparation software.

“We are very excited to make this material available to Ultimaker’s thousands of users,” said Guillaume de Crevoisier, global business director, 3D Printing Solutions by Arkema. “FluorX filament, made with Arkema’s Kynar PVDF, offers a new option for those requiring high quality technical parts for applications subjected to chemical, UV radiation, or flame exposure.”

The company says taht parts printed with Kynar PVDF will exhibit excellent resistance to harsh chemicals, high temperatures, and UV exposure. The parts also will exhibit strong flammability performance, opening up new 3D printed applications in automotive, industrial, and aerospace markets, such as jigs, fixtures, and short-run manufacturing components, the company stated.