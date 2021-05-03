Arkema Completes Divestment of PMMA

Arkema and Trinseo teams have carried our all the steps leading to the closing of the previously reported proposed transaction which involved Arkema’s divestment of the venerable Plexiglass PMMA business. For Arkema, the deal is a new step in the Group’s transformation, and is fully in line with Arkema’s ambition to become a pure specialty materials player by 2024, centered only around adhesive solutions, advanced materials, and coating solutions.

The divested business, which employs some 860 people and operates seven production sites (four in Europe and three in North America), will thus be joining Trinseo, a company specialized in the production of plastics, synthetic rubber and latex binders.

Arkema’s PMMA activity, now Trinseo’s, is an integrated business, from production of methyl methacrylate to polymethyl methacrylate, marketed under the well-known brands Plexiglas on the American continent and Altuglas in the rest of the world. This activity benefits from leading commercial positions with products primarily dedicated to the automotive, construction, signs & displays, and sanitary ware markets.