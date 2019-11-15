Arkema Opens New Global Center of Excellence for 3D Printing in Normandy

Arkema has opened a new Global Center of Excellence for 3D Printing within its Cerdato Research & Development Center in Serquigny, Normandy, France.

In Serquigny, the group’s largest research laboratory dedicated to advanced materials, Arkema has decided to open, in partnership with the Normandy Region, a new Global Center of Excellence for 3D printing by powder bed fusion. This new center houses collaborative areas and latest generation printers. It also benefits from all the product design and analysis resources available at the Cerdato.

This new platform dedicated to additive manufacturing will help address a dual objective:

Offer collaborative space for the center’s research teams and a space for developing innovative products on commercial printers from HP, EOS and Prodways, allowing its partners to convert new applications to 3D printing.

Be part of an ecosystem of local industries and training organizations by offering various forms of partnerships, e.g. technical or economic feasibility studies into the additive manufacturing of industrial parts, and demonstrations at awareness sessions on these new forms of part production.

This new 3D printing Global Center of Excellence will support the accelerating development of this technology as an industrial manufacturing method. Dedicated to printing by powder bed fusion, the center complements the group’s existing network, which comprises a center based in Exton (Pennsylvania) for photocure liquid resins inaugurated in 2018, and another in King of Prussia (Pennsylvania) for filament extrusion.

The company says that this center will open up new prospects by providing market players with its range of solutions and expertise, from identifying the needs right up to industrialization. Arkema’s investments in 3D printing innovation represent several tens of millions of euros per year.

Arkema is focused on developed expertise in applications and end-uses to support its customers around the world in this technology. The group continues developing new custom-made materials that fulfill customer needs, through collaborative research with the additive manufacturing market leaders.