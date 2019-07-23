Asaclean Manufacturer Sun Plastech Hires New Vice President

Sun Plastech, Inc. (SPI), Parsippany, N.J., sub. of Asahi Kasei Corp. and the manufacturer and distributor of Asaclean purging compounds, recently hired Phani Nagaraj as its new vice president. In this capacity, Nagaraj will lead all aspects of SPI’s business in the Americas, with a focus on delivering a great customer experience to companies that purchase Asaclean while assisting in expanding the business into new markets.

Nagaraj joins SPI from Dynatect Manufacturing, a leading polymer molding business, where he served as general manager for the past five years. Prior to Dynatect, Phani worked at Lanxess/Chemtura for 11 years where he held positions of increasing responsibility in engineering, marketing, sales and general management. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Polymer Science and Technology from the University of Mysore, a Master of Science Degree in Polymer Engineering from the University of Akron, and a MBA from the University of Connecticut.