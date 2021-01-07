Ascend Acquires French Compounder of FR Engineering Resins

Houston-based Ascend Performance Materials has purchased Eurostar Engineering Plastics, a France-based compounder with a broad portfolio of flame-retardant engineered plastics, primarily nylons, and expertise in halogen-free formulations.

Said Ascend’s v.p, for Europe John Saunders, “Eurostar’s experience in compounded polyamides fits well within our own portfolio and manufacturing capabilities,” “Their Starflam materials are enabling the transitions to clean energy and transportation, and smarter devices.”

As previously report, Ascend, the largest fully integrated producer of nylon 66 resins Ascend acquired the Italian firms Poliblend and Esseti Plast, as well as a compounding facility in China, which expanded the company’s portfolio to include other engineered plastics, recycled resins and masterbatches.

Said Ascend’s president and CEO Phil McDivitt,“We are following through on our strategy of becoming a more global, diversified and reliable supplier to our customers. While the past 10 months have been challenging, we have remained focused on providing our customers with the solutions and support they need to continue growing.”

With this latest acquisition, Ascend gains a full portfolio of UL yellow card certified flame-retardant, as well as water contact and thermally conductive, engineered plastic compounds. The company has said these materials will play an integral role in e-mobility, as well as in smart appliances, industrial automation and consumer electronics.