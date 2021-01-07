Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Materials | 1 MINUTE READ

Ascend Acquires French Compounder of FR Engineering Resins

Newest acquisition further expands Ascend’s flame-retardant portfolio and European footprint.

Lilli Manolis Sherman

Senior Editor

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Houston-based Ascend Performance Materials has purchased Eurostar Engineering Plastics, a France-based compounder with a broad portfolio of flame-retardant engineered plastics, primarily nylons, and expertise in halogen-free formulations.

Said Ascend’s v.p, for Europe John Saunders, “Eurostar’s experience in compounded polyamides fits well within our own portfolio and manufacturing capabilities,” “Their Starflam materials are enabling the transitions to clean energy and transportation, and smarter devices.”

As previously report, Ascend, the largest fully integrated producer of nylon 66 resins Ascend acquired the Italian firms Poliblend and Esseti Plast, as well as a compounding facility in China, which expanded the company’s portfolio to include other engineered plastics, recycled resins and masterbatches.

Ascend Performance Materials acquires France-based compounder of FR nylons.

Said Ascend’s president and CEO Phil McDivitt,“We are following through on our strategy of becoming a more global, diversified and reliable supplier to our customers. While the past 10 months have been challenging, we have remained focused on providing our customers with the solutions and support they need to continue growing.”

With this latest acquisition, Ascend gains a full portfolio of UL yellow card certified flame-retardant, as well as water contact and thermally conductive, engineered plastic compounds. The company has said these materials will play an integral role in e-mobility, as well as in smart appliances, industrial automation and consumer electronics.

RELATED CONTENT

Resources

Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic