Ascend Acquires Italy's Poliblend and Esseti Plast

Houston-based Ascend Performance Materials, the largest fully integrated global producer of nylon 66 resins has completed its acquisition of Italian firms Poliblend and Esseti Plast. Ascend’s portfolio has now been expanded to include other engineered plastics, recycled resins and masterbatches.

The acquisition includes a manufacturing facility in Mozzate, Italy, --which established Ascend’s second European production facility, the masterbatch portfolio of Esseti Plast GD and the engineering plastics portfolio of Poliblend, which consists of virgin and recycled grades of nylon 66, nylon 6, PBT and acetal (POM) resins. Giancarlo D’Ottavio, Poliblend’s president has joined Ascend’s European management team and continues to run Poliblend’s operations.

Poliblend was founded in 1999 and offers compounding and masterbatch services, including color and additive concentrates that enhance the appeal and end-use performance of plastics products, packaging and fibers. Its certifications include ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO TS 16949. The acquisition also includes Poliblend Deutschland, a distribution facility located in Germany.

Said Ascend’s president and CEO Phil McDivitt, “This acquisition, coupled with our new compounding facility in China, will allow us to serve our customers locally around the globe. We now have production, product development and testing capabilities in North America, Asia and Europe, giving us additional scale to respond to our customers. Furthermore, a product developed for a customer in Europe can be quickly replicated and produced across the globe to meet shifting supply chain needs.”