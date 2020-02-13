Ascend to Acquire Compounding & Masterbatch Business of Poliblend and Esseti Plast

Houston-based Ascend Performance Materials, the largest fully integrated global producer of nylon 66 resin, has signed an agreement to purchase Italy’s Poliblend and Esseti Plast GD from D’Ottavio Group. The acquisition includes a manufacturing facility in Mozzate, Italy, the masterbatch portfolio of Esseti Plast GD and the engineering plastics portfolio of Poliblend, which consists of virgin and recycled grades of nylon 66, nylon 6, PBT and acetal (POM). The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter. Giancarlo D’Ottavio, Poliblend’s president, will continue to run Poliblend’s operations and join Ascend’s European management team.

Poliblend was founded in 1999 and offers compounding and masterbatch services, including color and additive concentrates that enhance the appeal and end-use performance of plastics products, packaging and fibers. Its certifications include ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO TS 16949.

On the left, Ascend’s Phil McDivitt and on the right, Poliblend’s D’Ottavio.

“This strategic acquisition marks an important transformation for our company as we grow our European manufacturing and distribution footprint. More importantly, it helps us provide our customers with a broader portfolio of high-performance, sustainable products to meet increasing demand,” said Ascend’s president and CEO Phil McDivitt.

“This is an exciting chapter for Poliblend. Combining the shared expertise of our companies creates opportunities to expand our reach while continuing to provide the high-quality products and service that our customers have come to trust,” said D’Ottavio.