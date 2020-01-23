  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
1/23/2020 | 1 MINUTE READ

ASTM International Standard Supports Brominated Flame Retardants in Plastics

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

“New standard will be a fundamental tool for assessing the potential exposure to brominated flame retardants during a product’s life cycle ...”

Lilli Manolis Sherman

Senior Editor

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

ASTM International, West Conshohoken, Penn., has developed a new standard--soon to be published as D8280--that reportedly will help determine whether certain flame retardants which have been shown to  reduce the flammability of plastics used in consumer products, construction materials, cars, and more are retained within the plastic.

Brominated flame retardants are helpful in stopping combustible plastics from igniting when exposed to a fire threat. They also decrease the fire intensity if one occurs, according to Marcelo Hirschler, president of GBH International. Since 1995, GBH has been the exclusive North American agent for fire testing technology and is a leading global supplier of fire test instruments and fire testing services. Hirschler is  a member of ASTM International’s plastics committee (D20), which developed the new standard.

Says Hirschler, “The new standard has tremendous importance for product designers, regulators, and supply chains to compare and chose safe, effective, and sustainable brominated flame retardants. The key issue is that when there is no ignition, there is no fire. The new standard will be a fundamental tool for assessing the potential exposure to brominated flame retardants during a product’s life cycle. It will help product designers quantify, compare, and communicate the sustainability of their choice of flame retardants.”

Hirschler notes that, by quantifying potential emissions from flame retardants and flame retarded products, the new standard directly relates to three of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: #3 on good health and well-being; #11 on sustainable cities and communities; and #12 on responsible production and consumption.

 

 

RELATED CONTENT

Related Topics

Resources

Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine