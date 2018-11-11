Athena Automation Is Now Niigon

Custom injection machine builder changes its name.

News Post: 11/11/2018

Injection machine builder Athena Automation Ltd. in Vaughan, Ont., has changed its name to Niigon Machines Ltd. “This allows us to emphasize our business objective of becoming a global leader in customized injection molding machines,” says Robert Schad, chairman and founder. “Niigon is an Ojibwa word that means ‘for the future.’” Niigon builds hybrid two-platen presses from 150 to 550 metric tons.

