Athena Automation Is Now Niigon

Injection machine builder Athena Automation Ltd. in Vaughan, Ont., has changed its name to Niigon Machines Ltd. “This allows us to emphasize our business objective of becoming a global leader in customized injection molding machines,” says Robert Schad, chairman and founder. “Niigon is an Ojibwa word that means ‘for the future.’” Niigon builds hybrid two-platen presses from 150 to 550 metric tons.