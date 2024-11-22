Aurora Material Solutions Acquires Lastique International Corporation

Aurora Material Solutions, a manufacturer of polymer compounds, announced the acquisition of Lastique International Corp., a strategic move to enhance the company’s sustainable solutions.

Established in 1983 by Bob Manouchehri, Lastique is a supplier and recycler of a wide variety of prime, generic-prime, wide-spec, reground, pulverized and reprocessed grades of thermoplastic resins and compounds. Lastique specializes in rigid PVC, polypropylene and polyethylene. “Aurora’s track record of accomplishments will ensure ongoing success with sustainable product innovation, strong customer service and leading product quality,” Manouchehri says.

This acquisition is the seventh transaction by Aurora since 2017. Lastique will be part of Aurora’s Sustainable Product Solutions platform. According to the company, Aurora will now employ close to 500 people across nine sites throughout North America.

Aurora Headquarters in Streetsboro, Ohio. Source: Aurora Material Solutions

As one of North America’s largest recyclers of rigid PVC, Lastique enables Aurora to offer both “closed loop” and “open loop” solutions to existing and new customers. These solutions can include bundled offerings of virgin and recycled compounds, as well as the ability to buy and source customers' scrap and sell compounds with or without recycled content.

The acquisition is expected to reduce Aurora’s carbon footprint and enable it to offer recycled solutions as well as blended or sweetened compounds.

According to the company, Lastique will operate as a standalone business segment within Aurora under the umbrella of "Sustainable Product Solutions." All key management at Lastique, including Bob Manouchehri (president) and Bruce Manouchehri (VP of PVC procurement & sales) will continue with the business.

“The Lastique acquisition creates an even stronger combined company with increased opportunities for our employees while providing additional service and product offerings for our customers. We welcome Lastique to the Aurora family and look forward to growing together,” says Darrell Hughes, CEO of Aurora Material Solutions.