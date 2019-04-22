Aurora Plastics Acquires Elastocon

Aurora Plastics,Streetboro, Ohio, has acquired Elastocon TPE Technologies, Springfield, Illinois. The acquisition broadens the company’s TPE compounding capabilities and further enhances its comprehensive product portfolio of PVC compounds, PVC alloys, CPE alloys, low-smoke flame-retardant concentrates and purge compounds.

Elastocon is recognized as one of the leading experts in soft thermoplastic elastomer materials. The company has developed a comprehensive TPE line including overmolding (two-shot injection molding), injection molding and high-performance specialty grades. Additionally, they offer unique, clear and oil-free grades with exceptional tensile and tear strength properties, highly resilient TPEs for various strap and tubing applications, and scratch- and mar-resistant materials for dampening pads and bumpers. The comprehensive line of overmold grades can be modified for any soft touch requirement and are highly sought-after compounds in consumer and industrial markets. Coupled with Aurora Plastics’ experience in extrusion and co-extrusion based TPEs, the merger will allow customers to more easily procure the materials they need from a single source.

Said Aurora Plastics CEO Darrell Hughes, “Elastocon brings a broader offering of soft-touch and abrasion-resistant materials. It also deepens our presence and offerings to our valued customers in the medical, packaging, consumer, industrial, automotive and non-automotive transportation markets.” This is the fourth acquisition for Aurora Plastics in two years.