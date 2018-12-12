Austrian LSR Tooling & Systems Supplier Now Represented in U.S.

ACH Solution USA Inc., Sarasota, Fla. (ach-solution.com), is the new exclusive North American representative for ACH Solution GmbH of Austria. General manager of the U.S. company is Steven Broadbent, who has over 25 years in the rubber industry, including more than 10 years as technical sales engineer for thermoset molding systems at Engel Machinery Inc.

ACH Solution builds LSR molds with cold-runner valve-gate systems, including the company’s ServoShot system that allows digital setting of different pin-opening positions for flow control (see March Keeping Up for details). ACH Solution also makes automation solutions for LSR molding and secondary operations; it also supplies MiniMix and MaxiMix dosing pumps and complete turnkey LSR molding systems.