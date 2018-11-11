Barnes Group Acquires Robotics Firm

Related Topics: Robots

Private-equity firm Barnes Group Inc., Bristol, Conn., which already has a substantial plastics portfolio, has made its first acquisition in the field of robotics and automation. Barnes recently purchased Gimatic S.r.l. of Italy, which develops robotic grippers, sensors and other automation components. “This acquisition will provide us a gateway into the industrial automation market—a highly attractive market that is well aligned with our strategic growth plans,” says Patrick Dempsey, president and CEO of Barnes Group.

Barnes’s Molding Solutions portfolio includes hot-runner, moldmaking, sensors and controls suppliers: Foboha, Gammaflux, Männer, Priamus, Synventive and Thermoplay.