Plastics Technology Top Shops 2021
Tooling | 1 MINUTE READ

Barnes Group Names New Head for Molding Solutions Unit

Jessica Poliner has been named president of the unit, which includes Synventive, Thermoplay, männer, FOBOHA, Priamus, and Gammaflux, replacing Norbert Scheid who retired.

The Molding Solutions strategic business unit within Barnes Group has new leadership. Jessica Poliner has been appointed president, replacing Norbert Scheid, who retired in December 2020 after a 47-year career in plastics molding. Poliner will now oversee the unit’s portfolio, which includes Synventive, Thermoplay, männer, FOBOHA, Priamus, and Gammaflux.

Poliner brings more than 15 years of leadership experience in global diversified industrial companies. Working first as a lawyer focused primarily on corporate law and mergers and acquisitions, Poliner previously served as the general manager and vice president for the Marine, Rail, and Air businesses of Thermo King (Ingersoll Rand), in addition to a range of leadership roles at Caterpillar.

Scheid joined Barnes Group as vice president and general manager for the European operations of Synventive when that company was acquired by Barnes in 2012. His previous experience includes time with Balda, Husky and Parker Hannifin, among others.

Jessica Poliner

Jessica Poliner has been named president of Barnes Molding Solutions. 

