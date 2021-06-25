BASF Colors & Effects’ Black Pigment Gets Expanded Food Contact Compliance

An inorganic black pigment touted as a proven alternative to carbon black from BASF’s Colors & Effects business has received expanded food contact compliance for microwave and oven-ready applications. This is following the initial FDA compliance confirmation for Sicopal Black K 0098 FK in 2020 for conditions of use A-H. Now Colors & Effects confirms FDA use condition J for all polymers for this pigment. In addition to food contact compliance in the EU according to Plastics Regulations EU 10/2011 as well as JHOSPA, the expanded FDA compliance opens new possibilities for recyclable black plastics for microwaveable and oven ready food packaging articles.

Sustainability and the circular economy are increasingly paramount topics in the plastics industry, especially with respect to the recycling of plastics waste. Until recently, black plastic packaging was considered unrecyclable due to coloration with carbon black pigment. Even trace amounts of carbon black are undetectable by waste-sorting machines and disrupt the scrap sorting process at materials recycling facilities. By replacing carbon black with near infrared (NIR) reflective Sicopal Black K 0098 FK, black plastic articles can be systematically and reliably detected and, therefore, recycled.

Furthermore Sicopal Black K 0098 FK is reportedly ideal for closed- loop recycling due to excellent processing stability. Said Haixia Zhou, Colors & Effects’ product stewardship of inorganic pigments, “Sicopal Black K 0098 FK’s expanded FDA food contact compliance with condition of use J reinforces the product as a prominent colorant choice for smart black plastics recycling. Our Product Stewardship and Regulatory Team continuously works to update global food contact compliance for all of our products, especially as new regulations and industry requirements emerge.”

Colors & Effects supports the plastics industry with safer and purer colorants that meet increasing sustainability and circularity requirements.