BASF Issues Price Increases on Plastic Additives and Nylon 6

Effective immediately, or as existing contracts permit, BASF is globally increasing the price of additives for plastic applications, including heat and UV stabilizers, antioxidants, processing aids, lubricants and pigments) by up to 20%. The company attributed the price adjustment primarily to the significant volatility in pricing and availability for essential raw materials and the rapid escalation of of freight rates.

BASF is also increasing prices in North America for its nylons and intermediates. increase prices for polyamide polymer and intermediates. Prices of nylon 6 and caprolactam are being increased by 15¢/lb and copolymer by 18¢/lb.