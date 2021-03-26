BASF Issues Price Increases on Plastic Additives and Nylon 6
Price adjustments attributed to volatility in pricing and availability of raw materials and high freight rates.
#Elastomers
Effective immediately, or as existing contracts permit, BASF is globally increasing the price of additives for plastic applications, including heat and UV stabilizers, antioxidants, processing aids, lubricants and pigments) by up to 20%. The company attributed the price adjustment primarily to the significant volatility in pricing and availability for essential raw materials and the rapid escalation of of freight rates.
BASF is also increasing prices in North America for its nylons and intermediates. increase prices for polyamide polymer and intermediates. Prices of nylon 6 and caprolactam are being increased by 15¢/lb and copolymer by 18¢/lb.
