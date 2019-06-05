BASF, Paxis Collaborate on Materials for New 3D Printing Technology

BASF 3D Printing Solutions will provide additive manufacturing materials to Paxis for its new WAV technology. This is currently in development and is designed to meet the needs of additive manufacturing users, advanced manufacturing as well as traditional manufacturing markets.

The companies state that the WAV (Wave Applied Voxel) process was created with the end-user firmly in mind in an effort to solve trapped volume issues of current liquid resin-based technologies.

BASF’s Ultracur3D ST 45 reactive urethane photopolymer for tough applications has been reportedly designed to fulfill the requirements of functional applications for high accuracy and mechanical strength. Ultracur3D ST 45 can be used to produce high performance functional parts by using a wide variety of equipment, such as stereolithography (SLA), digital light processing (DLP) or liquid crystal display (LCD).

Paxis’s primary focus are commercial manufacturing applications in the aerospace, automotive, dental and medical sectors, as well as identifying potential vertical markets within advanced manufacturing that have so far been ignored due to the limitations of existing technologies.