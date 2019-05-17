BASF Starts Up Expanded Compounding Plant in Mexico

BASF Performance Materials, Wyandotte, Mich., has started up production at its expanded compounding plant in Altamira, Mexico. With increased capacity up to 30 million lbs/yr, the company is providing local production of its Ultradur PBT and Ultramid nylon product lines. This expansion addresses the increasing global demand for engineering plastics and supports the growing market in Mexico. BASF’s worldwide compounding capacity for nylon and PBT will reach more than 1.5 billion lbs/yr.

These materials are used to make high-performance components for the automotive, electrical and electronics industries as well as for the construction, appliance and furniture market sectors. Such components include ai air intake manifolds, engine mounts, headlamp housings, sensors and connectors, chairs and fastening elements.

“This new capacity increases the flexibility in our global production network and allows us to meet the requirements of our global customers who have a local footprint in Mexico,” said Gulay Serhatkulu, head of BASF Performance Materials in North America.