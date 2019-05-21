BASF to Build Plants for Engineering Plastics and TPUs in China

As announced at Chinaplas 2019, BASF plans to build an engineering plastics compounding plant and a TPU plant at the its proposed integrated chemical production (“Verbund”) site in Zhanjiang, China. These will be the first production plants to come onstream at the site.

Due on stream by 2022, the engineering plastics compounding plant will supply an additional capacity of 132 million lb/yr (60,000 m.t.) of BASF engineering plastics compounds in China. This will bring the total BASF capacity of these products in Asia Pacific to 639 million lb/yr (290,000 m.t.). As part of the company’s plan to implement a comprehensive smart manufacturing concept at the Verbund site based on cutting-edge technologies, the new plants will utilize automated packaging, high-tech control systems, and automated guided vehicles.

Said Stephan Kothrade, president Functions Asia Pacific, and president and chairman Greater China, BASF, “Less than a year after we signed the first MoU, we are delighted to announce the first plants to be established at our smart Verbund site in Zhanjiang,” said. The project is moving forward swiftly and customers in southern China will soon benefit from these innovative products to meet their immediate needs.”