Bausano to Host Online Demonstration of New Extrusion System

Powered by Bausano’s multidrive transmission system, MD Nextmover extrusion line sets new standards for efficiency, reliability, durability, and sustainability, the builder says.  
Italy’s Bausano will livestream for U.S. and Canadian processors a production/demonstration of its MD Nextmover 125/25 twin-screw extrusion line.  The demonstration will be held on Wednesday, April 28, at 12PM EST.  

In the demonstration, Clemente Bausano, v.p. of Bausano Extrusion Systems, will discuss the company’s history, recent growth and product roadmap. This will be followed by an introduction of the two Multidrive-powered MD Plus and MD Nextmover lines by a technical team, who will operate the MD Nextmover 125/25 extruder to production levels up to 2200 lb/hr.

Technicians will also explain different solutions and configurations for various production ranges and showcase the extruder’s Smart Energy System, a contactless cylinder-heating system that reportedly delivers energy savings of up to 35%. The demonstration will conclude with a Q&A session.

Bausano Open House

“Our online demonstration is an opportunity for U.S. and Canadian (proceesors) to see our newest offerings and hear how we’re responding to the needs of customers in North America,” said Bausano. “The position of the U.S. as the eighth largest plastic processing sector in the manufacturing world and is why we have strengthened our presence in North America. As we lay the foundation in a dynamic U.S. sector, we are well positioned to accelerate our growth in the market.”

­­Bausano’s MD Nextmover extrusion lines are said to be best suited for producing pipe, pellets, wood plastic composites, profiles and medical products. 

To sign up for free call 630-636-7411 x 110, or e-mail Lawrence Gooding. IMS TRI Mechanical is representing Bausano in the U.S. and Canada.

